AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

AllianceBernstein has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. AllianceBernstein has a dividend payout ratio of 115.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect AllianceBernstein to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.2%.

NYSE:AB traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.58. The company had a trading volume of 32,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,815. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average of $28.01.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on AllianceBernstein from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra boosted their target price on AllianceBernstein from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In related news, CEO Seth P. Bernstein purchased 15,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $354,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James A. Gingrich sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $88,355.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 301,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,094,389.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,852 shares of company stock worth $4,734,821. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

