ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM has increased its dividend by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of CBH traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $7.98. 15,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,123. ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

