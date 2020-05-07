Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 77.96% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.11. 651,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,080. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $49.73.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

