Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $212.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.33 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Ameresco updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.86-0.96 EPS.
Shares of AMRC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.23. 184,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $909.70 million, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87.
In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $17,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,783,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,146,421.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.
About Ameresco
Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.
