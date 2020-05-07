Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $212.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.33 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Ameresco updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.86-0.96 EPS.

Shares of AMRC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.23. 184,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $909.70 million, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $17,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,783,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,146,421.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMRC shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $9.50) on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ameresco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

