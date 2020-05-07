American Campus Communities, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

American Campus Communities has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. American Campus Communities has a payout ratio of 289.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect American Campus Communities to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.0%.

American Campus Communities stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,228,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,877. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

