American Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

American Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,617,000. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,850,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 50,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 37,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $125.54. 29,669,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,947,543. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.95. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

