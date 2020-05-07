American Financial Advisors LLC Has $257,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

American Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,965,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,966 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,999,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,252 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,744 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,093,652,000. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TH Data Capital lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DZ Bank started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

BABA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.17. 18,564,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,167,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.