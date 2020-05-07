American Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.3% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,637. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.38.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

