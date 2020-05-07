American Financial Advisors LLC Invests $233,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,006 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.77.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.96. 12,707,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,824,377. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

