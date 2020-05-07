American Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,755 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,190 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 4,923 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.77.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $288.77. 2,578,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,572,886. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.78. The company has a market cap of $281.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

