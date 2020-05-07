American Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

American Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 33,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.88. 3,926,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,836,115. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.69. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

