American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 42,614 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

American Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,614 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,807. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.88 and a 200-day moving average of $108.77. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $111.10.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.