American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 80,956 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,956 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RWR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,650,000 after acquiring an additional 363,209 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 19,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,123,000 after buying an additional 34,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after buying an additional 51,216 shares in the last quarter.

RWR stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.89. 145,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,585. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $57.85 and a 52-week high of $107.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.90.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

