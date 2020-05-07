American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 99,317 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

American Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 61.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,317 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,023.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFV traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $36.22. 785,888 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

