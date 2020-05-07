American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,238,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 880,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.05% of American Tower worth $6,802,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in American Tower by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 251,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in American Tower by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 51,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 32.5% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.26. 1,441,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $260.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 55.89%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,906.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $269,158.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,561. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Edward Jones raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.23.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

