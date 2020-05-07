Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,797 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Anthem worth $28,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $3,675,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $774,815,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,029 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Anthem by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,237,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,687,000 after acquiring an additional 902,478 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,621,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ANTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.85.
ANTM traded down $4.45 on Wednesday, reaching $270.62. 889,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,930. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $312.48. The stock has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.90.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.
Anthem Profile
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
