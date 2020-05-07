Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Trading Down 5.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was down 5.8% on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $24.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Aramark traded as low as $23.70 and last traded at $23.76, approximately 2,967,866 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,094,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

In related news, COO Marc A. Bruno bought 23,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $497,718.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,896.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,912. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 71,400 shares of company stock worth $1,722,168. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Aramark by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Aramark by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

