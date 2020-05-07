Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the energy company on Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Archrock has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Archrock has a payout ratio of 123.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Archrock to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 131.8%.

Archrock stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.50. 74,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,585. The company has a market cap of $677.21 million, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53. Archrock has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $11.43.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Archrock had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $245.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archrock will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AROC. TheStreet cut shares of Archrock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Archrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Archrock from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

In related news, CEO D Bradley Childers purchased 13,160 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $100,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,408,357 shares in the company, valued at $10,703,513.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Doug S. Aron purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,344.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 206,132 shares of company stock worth $863,960. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

