BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises 0.8% of Cordasco Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in BCE were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in BCE by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 27.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after purchasing an additional 200,257 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 303.3% during the first quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 307,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,549,000 after purchasing an additional 230,957 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 39.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 65,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 18,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the first quarter worth about $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.36. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.6267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.32%.

Several research firms have commented on BCE. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.17.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

