BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bank of China Limited is engaged in providing banking and related financial services. The Bank’s core business is commercial banking, including corporate banking, personal banking and financial markets services. The Corporate Banking segment provides current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, custody, trade related products and other credit facilities. The Personal Banking segment offers current accounts, savings, deposits, investment savings products, credit and debit cards, consumer loans, and mortgages to retail customers. The Treasury Operations segment provides foreign exchange transactions, foreign exchange derivative transactions, money market transactions, proprietary trading, and asset and liability management services. The Investment Banking segment offers debt and equity underwriting, asset management and private equity investment services. Bank of China Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered BK CHINA LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BK CHINA LTD/ADR in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BACHY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.20. 75,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,401. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. BK CHINA LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations.

