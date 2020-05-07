BlackRock Inc. Acquires 459,001 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,597,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459,001 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $3,221,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,128,658,000 after purchasing an additional 125,777 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,692,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,386,526,000 after purchasing an additional 100,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,574,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,342,009,000 after purchasing an additional 44,258 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,234,000 after purchasing an additional 492,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,415,000 after acquiring an additional 34,084 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $20.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $553.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,906,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,996. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $581.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total transaction of $46,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,813.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,778 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.30, for a total transaction of $1,013,993.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,454.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,625 shares of company stock valued at $18,789,935 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.86.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.