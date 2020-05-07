BlackRock Inc. Buys 222,548 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,176,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,548 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Accenture worth $7,375,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $788,269.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,110 shares in the company, valued at $31,557,073.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,641. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.52 and its 200 day moving average is $191.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $216.39. The stock has a market cap of $114.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. Accenture’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

