BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,582,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 238,204 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.73% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $5,058,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,071,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,328,462,000 after buying an additional 11,738,423 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 59,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,163 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 367,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,233 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,159,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,119. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.21.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

