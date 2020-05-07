BlackRock Inc. Has $7.72 Billion Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,788,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of AbbVie worth $7,724,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 276.4% in the first quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 360,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after purchasing an additional 264,467 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 215.7% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 48,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.3% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 97,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $85.42. 17,037,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,682,574. The firm has a market cap of $120.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

