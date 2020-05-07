BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,186,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.21% of Dominion Energy worth $4,364,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,276,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,732. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

