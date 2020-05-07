BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,133,000 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.41% of Paypal worth $7,201,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paypal stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.31. The stock had a trading volume of 13,264,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,477,186. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.50. The company has a market capitalization of $145.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $129.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

