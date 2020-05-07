BlackRock Inc. Purchases 11,584,385 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,711,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,584,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.97% of Prologis worth $5,924,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,086,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,373,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,841,000 after buying an additional 3,533,938 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 88.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,262,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,317,000 after buying an additional 2,934,196 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Prologis by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,962,000 after buying an additional 2,162,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,499,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,302,000 after buying an additional 626,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.94. 2,277,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,664,967. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $99.79. The stock has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The business had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $603,170.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

