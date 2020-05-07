BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,395,345 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.27% of Abbott Laboratories worth $10,110,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,689,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,875,052,000 after purchasing an additional 616,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,389,044,000 after buying an additional 978,575 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,110,841,000 after buying an additional 1,328,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,003,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,167,251,000 after buying an additional 330,243 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $1,463,224,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,659 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded down $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.08. 4,241,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,087,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.98. The company has a market cap of $158.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

