BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995,223 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of BlackRock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.89% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $14,413,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after buying an additional 3,565,654 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,607.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,817,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,150,000 after buying an additional 2,652,917 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,521,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,555,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,871,000 after buying an additional 726,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,610,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,424,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,238. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $267.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.67. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

