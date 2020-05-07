BlackRock Inc. Sells 13,965 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,004,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Becton Dickinson and worth $4,366,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 12,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 26,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE:BDX traded down $2.57 on Wednesday, hitting $259.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,425. The company has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 96.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.91 and its 200 day moving average is $255.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.80.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.