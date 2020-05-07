BlackRock Inc. Sells 33,099 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,981,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,099 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.34% of Kimberly Clark worth $3,194,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly Clark stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.77. 1,729,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,145. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.91 and its 200-day moving average is $136.75. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at $8,068,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

