BlackRock Inc. Sells 572,661 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,193,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 572,661 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 0.8% of BlackRock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.47% of Alibaba Group worth $17,151,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,093,652,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2,641.0% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,640,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,620,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,966 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,030 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $195.17. The company had a trading volume of 18,564,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,167,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.50 and its 200 day moving average is $201.23.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

