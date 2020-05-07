BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,892,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 74,991 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.33% of American Express worth $3,671,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American Express by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra cut their price target on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.83.

NYSE:AXP traded down $2.74 on Wednesday, reaching $84.00. 4,720,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,384,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.35. The firm has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,808.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

