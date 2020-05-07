BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,851,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,041,198 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.02% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $3,413,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,370 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,285,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,878 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,875,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,427 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,595,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,467,012. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.97. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.