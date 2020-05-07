BMO Capital Markets Cuts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $140.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

DIS stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.88. The stock had a trading volume of 51,945,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,156,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

