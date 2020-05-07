Carriage Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Carriage Services has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Carriage Services has a payout ratio of 21.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carriage Services to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

CSV stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,692. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.87. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $263.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.17 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 9.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $26,931.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,854,415.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 25,632 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $383,711.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,231,167 shares in the company, valued at $18,430,569.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,202 shares of company stock worth $296,894 and have sold 28,274 shares worth $447,336. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

