Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.11 EPS

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.11), Briefing.com reports. Carter’s had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE CRI traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $76.18. 540,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,509. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $112.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.67 and its 200 day moving average is $95.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Carter's alerts:

CRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.