CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

Shares of CB Financial Services stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $120.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.77. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $30.95.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

In related news, Director Jonathan Bedway acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $58,440.00. Also, EVP Ralph Burchianti bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $78,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,573 shares of company stock valued at $172,166. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBFV. Zacks Investment Research cut CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on CB Financial Services from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.