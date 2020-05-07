Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.48 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Chegg updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $60.40 on Thursday. Chegg has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $62.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average is $37.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -549.09, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 48,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $1,977,908.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 86,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $3,467,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,268 shares in the company, valued at $10,574,645.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,385 shares of company stock worth $12,403,566 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. First Analysis raised shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

