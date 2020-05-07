Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Announces Earnings Results

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.62 million.

Shares of CHMG stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.82. The company had a trading volume of 532 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $119.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.07. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.79.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Bentley acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $195,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,974.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl Francis Krebs purchased 3,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $86,997.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,145.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,941 shares of company stock worth $283,856 over the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHMG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chemung Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

