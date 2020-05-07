Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Buys 505,366 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 984.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 556,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505,366 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 73.0% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.24% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $61,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 511.6% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,271,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,183. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.03 and a 12 month high of $112.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.66.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

