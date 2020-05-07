Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.53-0.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Clarivate Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Clarivate Analytics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Clarivate Analytics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarivate Analytics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.83.

NYSE CCC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.44. 34,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,993. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 0.59. Clarivate Analytics has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Clarivate Analytics had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a positive return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $240.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.31 million. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate Analytics will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarivate Analytics Company Profile

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

