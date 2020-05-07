ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Issue $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the energy producer on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

ConocoPhillips has raised its dividend by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. ConocoPhillips has a payout ratio of -158.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect ConocoPhillips to earn ($0.09) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1,866.7%.

NYSE COP traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,660,062. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.35.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

