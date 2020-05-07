Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Corcept Therapeutics updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CORT traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.92. 705,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,575. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.10.

CORT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Earnings History for Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.