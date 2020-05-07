Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Corcept Therapeutics updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CORT traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.92. 705,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,575. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.10.

CORT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

