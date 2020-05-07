Cordasco Financial Network Acquires 114 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 118.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,755 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,190 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 4,923 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.77. 2,578,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,572,886. The company has a market capitalization of $281.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.77.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

