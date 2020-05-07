Cordasco Financial Network Acquires 3,482 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cordasco Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,579,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,350. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.42. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Vertical Research began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

