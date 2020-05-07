Cordasco Financial Network Acquires New Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 316.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,155.6% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Longbow Research started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.83.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,529,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,882,387. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.41 and a 200 day moving average of $281.48. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

