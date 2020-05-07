Cordasco Financial Network Acquires Shares of 333 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 333 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.16, for a total value of $1,333,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,495 shares of company stock valued at $75,092,004. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $483.40. 520,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,691. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLK. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

