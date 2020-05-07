Cordasco Financial Network Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Walmart were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after buying an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 14,875 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 127,060 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.04.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,763,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,367,542. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.64 and a 200 day moving average of $118.56. The company has a market capitalization of $350.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

