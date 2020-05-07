Cordasco Financial Network Buys 3,143 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 157.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,259 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 52,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 252,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in CVS Health by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 13,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,296,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,239,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

